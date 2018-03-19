Satok area to be new business district, tourist attraction – Abg Johari

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: The Jalan Haji Taha/Jalan Datuk Ajibah Abol area in Satok will soon be transformed into a new business district and tourist attraction.

According to Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg, the development of the area will compliment efforts to make Malay villages in the area tourist attractions as more and more tourists are exploring the area, especially on bicycles.

“The Hikmah Exchange, with two iconic towers, will become the new business district in Satok and is in the Light Railway Transit (LRT) route master plan.

“Nearby, we are in the midst of upgrading the riverfront area of Brooke Dockyard which will connect the floating mosque at the Waterfront to the Malay villages in Satok,” said Abang Johari, who is also the Satok assemblyman.

He was speaking at the opening of the Sungai Bintangor river mouth bridge at Jalan Datuk Ajibah Abol yesterday.

Abang Johari elaborated that another big development is a RM50-million work to upgrade and widen the Jalan Datuk Ajibah Abol up to the Jalan Haji Mataim junction.

“The road works will also include the construction of bridges that allow boats to pass through. In the centre there will be a diversion in between where we will construct an iconic monument with digital watch as a landmark for this area,” Abang Johari said, adding that the Public Works Department would commission the construction works next year.

On the Sungai Bintangor river mouth bridge, Abang Johari said it will be the link to both sides of the river and allow the villagers, visitors and also cyclists to enjoy the scenic riverfront.