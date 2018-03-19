Study Australia’s success in building quality homes — PM

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

SYDNEY: Australia’s success in building quality homes without relying on foreign work force may be studied for implementation in Malaysia.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak said Australia clearly managed to build quality homes using the Industrialised Building System (IBS).

He said Australia did not depend on foreign labour but they still manage to build quality homes by using the latest technology.

“This may be a field where we can examine how Australia has achieved success. Prime Minister (Australia) Malcom Turnbull commented that this is something that Australians could contribute to the country’s housing agenda, “he told Malaysian media on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Najib said the Malaysian government were very well treated by the Australian government despite several parties urging that he should not be given a special reception.

Alluding to former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, he said: “ …and whatever someone tried to do had failed completely. Everybody knows he hated the Australians when he was prime minister. It’s true he hated Australia, he hated the Australian press but now he is giving interviews to the Australian press. That’s another example of his classic u turn. I don’t think the level of Australian co-operation would be possible if he was still prime minister.”

On Friday evening, Najib said the moves by certain parties who did not want he and the Malaysian government to be accorded special honours at the 2018 Asean-Australia Special Summit here did not get the attention of the Australian government.

Najib was here to lead the Malaysian delegation to the two-day summit that ended yesterday.

The special summit was to discuss the future direction and cooperation between Asean and Australia.

Apart from that, the summit was also being held to commemorate the raising of Asean-Australia ties to strategic partnership level.

The summit involved three sessions, namely, the Asean-Australia Leaders’ Summit, Asean-Australia Business Summit and the Asean-Australia Terrorism Prevention Conference.

This was the first time Australia was hosting a joint summit for all Asean leaders. — Bernama