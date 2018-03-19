Supplementary Supply Bill tabled for first reading in Dewan Rakyat

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUALA LUMPUR: Second Finance Minister Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani today tabled the Supplementary Supply (2017) Bill 2018, seeking additional expenditure for services for 2017 amounting to RM7.123 billion, for first reading in the Dewan Rakyat today.

The additional expenditure was applied for use as allocation for the Statutory Fund totalling RM2.71 billion as well as Parliament totalling RM10 million and the 14 ministries and government agencies.

The ministries and agencies include the Education Ministry (an allocation of RM891.1 million), Home Ministry ( (RM804.27 million), Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Ministry (RM685.49 million), Health Ministry (RM479.07 million).

Communications and Multimedia Ministry (RM24.3 million), Election Commission (RM82.07 million) and Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (RM35 million).

Johari, when tabling the bill, said the bill would be tabled for second reading also at this session of the Dewan Rakyat. – Bernama