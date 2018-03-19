Uggah: Amendment to Land Code to be tabled at DUN meeting in July

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

MARUDI: The process of amending the Land Code relating to ‘pemakai menoa’ and ‘pulau galau’ is now at its final stage before the amendment is tabled at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) meeting in July.

In revealing this, Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas said the state cabinet had decided that the amendment would be tabled in July after taking into account all relevant matters and requirements.

“We will present the amendment of the Land Code in July and now we are in the final stage of finalising the amendment.

“We are confident it can be tabled in July. This is our commitment,” Uggah told The Borneo Post when met at the ‘Pemimpin Bersama Rakyat – Segulai & Sejalai’ programme at Rh Benang Pilang of Sg Bakas, Bakong yesterday.

Uggah, who is also chairman of NCR Land Task Force, clarified that the amendment would not be tabled in May because the State Legislative Assembly does not sit in May.

“If the state council sits in May, we will table it in May, but because the state council does not meet in May but in July, thus the amendment will then be tabled in July. This is not intentional,” he emphasised.

Uggah said the commitment showed that the state government was serious and sincere in solving issues relating to native customary rights (NCR) land.

“The process to amend the land code is not easy and it requires detailed research and cooperation from various parties,” he added.