UPP Youth to give undivided support to all BN candidates

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: The Youth Central committee of United People’s Party (UPP) will support all Barisan Nasional (BN) candidates in the coming general election.

Its secretary Yap Min Su said they believed in the principle of unity for the the advancement of the state and country.

“We will ensure that every BN candidate receive our undivided support to ensure that state BN win big,” Yap told a press conference held at the party’s headquarters in Jalan Pending, on Saturday.

The party’s Youth chief Dr Johnical Rayong who is Engkilili assemblyman, said the wing had about 30,000 members across the state with about 7,000 in Engkilili and 1,400 in Batang Ai.

Yap added that the committee are also united in their support for party president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh to lead the party and the Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, and his deputy Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi to lead the fight against the opposition in the coming election.

They also declared their support for Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg to lead the state towards greater heights, through his commitment to develop the state with initiatives such as the setting up of Development Bank of Sarawak (DBOS), Petroleum Sarawak Bhd (Petros), digital economy and LRT, to name a few.

Yap also said that UPP Youth was most grateful to the prime minister for his assurance on giving back Sarawak’s rights diminished over the years.