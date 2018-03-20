5th Sabah FCAS International Dragon Boat Race on May 11-13

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: The fifth Sabah FCAS International Dragon Boat Race 2018, organized by the Federation of Chinese Associations Sabah (FCAS), will be held at Likas Bay on May 11 to 13 with a total cash prize of RM93,000.

Two new categories will be created this year, namely the FCAS Trophy (800 metres) for associate members of the federation, and the Kota Kinabalu Mayor Cup (800 metres).

Both categories come with RM3,000 for the first prize, RM2,000 and RM1,000 for the second and third prize respectively.

FCAS president Tan Sri Dr T.C. Goh, JP said the federation has increased the total cash prize to RM93,000 this year from RM81,000 last year with the two new categories.

He said a total of 102 teams, including participants from China, Singapore, Philippines, Hong Kong, Brunei, Sarawak and Peninsular Malaysia, joined the race last year.

“We hope to see more participation this year,” he said in a press conference here yesterday.

Goh said Mayor Datuk Yeo Boon Hai would extend invitations to Kota Kinabalu City Hall (DBKK) and local government teams to participate in the Kota Kinabalu Mayor Cup category.

Meanwhile, organizing chairperson Datuk Susan Wong Siew Guen, who is also the vice president of FCAS, said the final race day would be held on May 13, Sunday.

She said the Head of State Tun Juhar Mahiruddin would be the guest of honour for the event.

Apart from the exciting dragon boat race, there will also be an opening ceremony, prize presentation ceremony and dumpling cooking contest on the final day.

Meanwhile, Wong said the heats day would be held on May 12, Saturday.

She said international teams would have the opportunity to train on May 11, from 8 am to 11 am, at Sutera Harbour Marina.

There will also be a race briefing for all team managers at Sutera Harbour Marina theatre at 10 am on May 11, followed by draw of lanes, collection of t-shirts and group photo.

A welcoming sunset beach party will be held on the same evening at Likas Bay for the participants where they will be entertained by performers from the recent Chinese New Year Carnival.

Participating teams are reminded to prepare their own paddles and life jackets. The length of the paddle must be between 105 centimetres to 130 centimetres.

FCAS has maintained nine categories from previous races, which are the Sabah Head of State Trophy (800 metres) for international and top Malaysian men teams; Sabah Chief Minister’s Trophy (800 metres) for Malaysian men teams; Sabah Dragon Trophy (800 metres) for international and Malaysian mix teams; FCAS Trophy (800 metres) for local Kota Kinabalu Chinese Communities associations mix team; FCAS Trophy (800 Meters) for local Sabah Chinese men’s teams; FCAS Trophy (800 Meters) for local Chinese mix teams; Kinabalu Dragon Trophy (800 Meters) for junior boys team under 20 years old; Kinabalu Dragon Trophy (200 Meters) for international and Malaysian men team open; and Kinabalu Dragon Trophy (200 Meters) for international and Malaysian mix team open.

Registration for the dragon boat race is now open. Those who wish to participate can call the secretariat at 088-253 433 or Grace Chong at 016-806 2177.

Also present was vice organizing chairman Fung Chun Fatt.