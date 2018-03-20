88 firefighters receive excellent service awards

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: The Fire and Rescue Department, Sabah presented excellent service awards to 88 of its members in a ceremony at Tabung Haji Hotel here yesterday.

Also presented were special awards, including Pingat Jasa Bomba, Pingat Setia Bomba and Pingat Cemerlang Bomba, which were bestowed by Fire and Rescue Department director-general Dato’ Sri Wan Mohd Nor Ibrahim.

In his closing remarks, Wan Mohd Nor expressed hope that award recipients would continue uphold excellent service and performance.

“It doesn’t stop here, excellence is a journey and not a destination,” he said.

Earlier, Fire and Rescue Department, Sabah director Nordin Pauzi expressed similar sentiments, encouraging officers to improve the quality of public service.

“As a service-oriented department, the measure of our success and efficiency lies in the quality of our service, as acknowledged and accepted by the public.

“Our experience shows there is still plenty of room for improvement to raise the standard of the service we provide.

“The gap between our performance and public expectation is the reality of the situation which must be improved through a more effecftive relationship approach and communication strategy,” he said.