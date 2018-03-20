Annuar Musa tells opposition not to underestimate people’s wisdom

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

SEREMBAN: Barisan Nasional Publicity and Information Bureau chairman Tan Sri Annuar Musa has reminded the political opposition not to underestimate the people’s wisdom especially with regard to the 14th general election to be held soon.

He said the people were wise enough to evaluate what BN and Umno had done for them.

“We are seasoned. We have never had it easy at every election.

“As the government, we face slander all the time. Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak, despite facing accusations, has proven in bringing success,” he said to reporters after launching a ‘Leaders with the People’ event on ‘Addressing the Opposition Slander in the Run-up to GE14’. at the Gedung Lalang Hall in Ampangan near here last night.

Annuar said that though many people said that Malaysia would become bankrupt, the country’s economy under Najib had achieved commendable growth that was recognised by international organisations such as Fitch Ratings, the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund.

“During the era of Tun Dr Mahathir (Mohamad), the Fitch Ratings scale for the country was only at B but under Najib, it had moved up to A-.

“During the time of Mahathir, the national reserves were only RM90 billion while under Najib, they had reached RM430 billion. During Mahathir’s time, economic growth was two per cent but during Najib’s time it is 5.6 per cent,” he said.

Annuar said the opposition had run out of issues to attack Najib and the government and were disappointed that Najib was wiser than them and did not dance to Mahathir’s rhythm.

“Mahathir continues to attack Najib but Najib remains focused, in managing the economy, improving foreign relations, raising reserves, maintaining a strong currency and providing a lot of various aid to the people.

“The people are evaluating this. The success story will sink them (the opposition) forever,” he said. – Bernama