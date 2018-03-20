BN confident of wresting back Sandakan seat

Click to print (Opens in new window)

SANDAKAN: Barisan Nasional (BN) through its component party, Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) is confident and positive of regaining the P.186 Sandakan seat in the 14th General Election.

Secretary of BN Sandakan, Datuk Lim Ming Hoo, said the BN is positive about regaining the Sandakan seat based on the increased support shown by the people here.

Speaking to reporters yesterday, Lim said the machinery of BN P.186 have been prepared since the last general election.

“We are working as a team with other BN component parties. Our machinery are doing walkabouts to identify voters in Elopura, and will soon identify voters in Tanjung Papat.

“Based on the walkabouts, we clearly see that BN received positive support from people in this parliamentary probably because they realised the existing representative is not giving the best assistance or function like they expected,” said Lim who is also Vice President of LDP.

In the 2013 general election, DAP Sabah chairman Stephen Wong defeated former LDP president Liew Vui Keong by a 1,088-vote majority.

DAP had held on to the seat for three terms from 1978 through its former treasurer, Fung Ket Wing. The seat then fell to Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) for a single term before being taken by Barisan Nasional (BN) in the following election.