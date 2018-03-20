Bruneians among eight people injured in two-car accident

Click to print (Opens in new window)

MIRI: Six Bruneians were among eight people injured in an accident near Emart Riam around 10.15am today.

According to a statement from Malaysia Civil Defense Force (APM) Miri, the accident involved two cars – a Proton Saga and a Toyota Innova bearing Brunei plate number.

“An adult woman suffered cuts on her forehead while another victim, a girl, was unconscious. Both are Bruneians,” it said.

Five of the injured victims were rushed to the hospital in an ambulance from Miri Hospital, while Lopeng Fire and Rescue Station (Bomba Lopeng) took one victim to the hospital.

“APM Miri took two other victims to the hospital,” it added.