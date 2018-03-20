CM confirms Mawan applied to be PBB member in 2016

Click to print (Opens in new window)

MIRI: Chief Minister and Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) president Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg has confirmed that Saratok MP Tan Sri William Mawan Ikom had applied to be a PBB member in 2016.

He said this when asked on the announcement by Mawan, who is also Pakan state assemblyman yesterday that that he was already a PBB member since 2016.

“I was there with the late (Pehin Sri) Tok Nan (Adenan Satem),” he said when met after officiating the Miri Division Ummah Development Seminar 2018 at Miri Islamic Complex in Miri today.

The chief minister was referring to the application submitted by six Barisan Nasional (BN) direct candidates to join PBB after winning in their respective seat during the last state election held in May 2016. Their application forms to join PBB was submitted to Adenan.

The six assembly persons were Mawan (Pakan), Datuk Gerawat Gala (Mulu), Rosey Yunus (Bekenu), Paulus Palu Gumbang (Batu Danau), John Ilus (Bukit Semuja) and Miro Simuh (Serembu).

Despite claiming that he is a PBB member since 2016, Mawan, who is former Sarawak Progressive Democratic Party (SPDP) (now renamed PDP) and Parti Tenaga Rakyat Sarawak president, held back announcing his PBB party membership until yesterday.

Mawan’s disclosure came a day after Abang Johari who is also state BN chairman commented that there will be no fielding of BN direct candidates in the 14th General Election.