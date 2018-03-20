DCM: Govt committed to resolving land issues

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

MARUDI: Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas assures the people that the state government is doing its best on addressing land issues in Sarawak.

According to him, the government is committed to discussing ways to solve these issues – especially of the definition of ‘pemakai menoa’ (communal/territorial domain) and ‘pulau galau’ (forest reserves) – during the upcoming State Legislative Assembly (DUN) meeting.

“We have made planning commitments, which we will table during the DUN sitting in July.

“Actually, the plan was (to table it) this coming May, but in view of the impending parliamentary election – most likely to be called in that particular month – it had to be postponed to July.

“I would like to assure all of you that we are doing our best to solve these land issues,” he told reporters during the ‘Leaders Meet People’ session at the 44-door Rumah Benang Pilang in Sungai Bakas Atas on Sunday.

Uggah, also the Modernisation of Agriculture, Native Land and Regional Development Minister, also reminded the local constituents to dismiss any rumour about the swapping of Baram parliamentary seat between Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) – the backbone party of Barisan Nasional (BN) Sarawak – and Progressive Democratic Party (PDP), as well as any BN direct candidacy.

“Do not believe such fake stories. Baram belongs to PDP, and the incumbent MP (Anyi Ngau) will be renominated. Now, we’re just waiting for the decision by the federal BN chairman and the state BN chief,” he pointed out.

Moreover, Uggah called upon the people of Marudi and Bakong to give full support to Anyi in the coming parliamentary polls.

Later, Uggah announced minor rural project (MRP) grants of RM30,000 to Rumah Benang security and development committee (JKKK) and RM10,000 to its women’s bureau, while Anyi announced an additional RM20,000 for the JKKK.

Additionally, Assistant Minister of Industries and Investment Malcolm Mussen Lamoh who is Batang Ai assemblyman pledged to the longhouse folk another RM10,000, while Mulu assemblyman Datuk Gerawat Gala announced RM5,000 to Rumah Benang women’s bureau.

Assistant Minister of Local Government Datu Dr Penguang Manggil who is Marudi assemblyman, Telang Usan assemblyman Dennis Ngau and Layar assemblyman Gerald Rentap Jabu – also PBB Youth chief – were among the elected representatives present at the event.