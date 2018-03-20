Ex-STAR women chief Sylvia joins PBDS Baru

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak (PBDS ) Baru has appointed Sylvia John Gemok as its protem women chief.

Its president Cobbold John Lusoi when announcing this said Sylvia would be a great asset for PBDS Baru as she could attract more Dayak women to join the party.

“Sylvia has made a great move to join PBDS Baru. The party needs a woman leader and Sylvia is the right one.

“Now, our party is complete. All this while, we have no women wing. It is now up to her (Sylvia) to move forward and look for Dayak women to be in her committee,” he told a press conference here yesterday.

He believed there are many more Dayak women in the state who are adopting a ‘wait and see’ attitude before making a commitment to join a political party.

Cobbold also said Sylvia is one of PBDS Baru’s potential candidates for the coming general election.

Before her appointment as PBDS Baru protem women chief, Sylvia was the women chief for the State Reform Party (STAR), a post she held since 2016.

She said she decided to resign from STAR and join PBDS Baru because the latter party strives for Dayak unity in achieving its political struggles.

“STAR’s political struggle is too general, whereby they focus mostly on Sarawak’s rights under the Malaysia Agreement 1963.

“PBDS Baru is an ideal local party that champions the rights of Dayaks and Sarawak, as enshrined in the MA63,” she said.

She hoped more Dayak women would join PBDS Baru to unite under one local-based party in order to become strong.

Sylvia, 38, was born in Sibu and now resides in Tatau, Bintulu. She holds a diploma in business computing.