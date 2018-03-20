Illegal fishing vessel seized off Kuala Baram

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

MIRI: Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (APMM) District 13 Miri successfully seized a a fishing vessel for encroaching on waters six nautical miles from Kuala Baram.

APMM boat detected the vessel fishing illegally about 2.5 nautical miles off the permitted zone for its class, at about 11am on March 19.

The agency also seized one tonne of fish worth RM5,000.

Also detained were four crew members, including an Indonesian captain of the boat, aged between 26-56 years old.

They will be charged under Fisheries Act 1985.