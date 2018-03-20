‘Japan hopes to enhance ties with Sarawak’

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Japan hopes to enhance and strengthen its relationship with Sarawak through educational and cultural exchanges.

According to Japanese Embassy deputy chief of mission Hiroyuki Orikasa, cultural exchanges between the people of Japan and Sarawak serve as an important tool to foster closer ties.

“For instance, we can work together with universities to have students study Japanese in Japan or universities can invite us to hold a cultural event on Japan,” he said when paying a courtesy call on The Borneo Post, Utusan Borneo and See Hua Daily News at their office in Crown Towers here yesterday.

On hand to receive him were The Borneo Post senior managing editor Francis Chan and Utusan Borneo chief editor Sulaiman Bujang.

Orikasa also pointed out that the Japanese culture values the collaboration between two parties.

“Our way is not to give and take but we emphasise on working together. The Japanese always believe in working together, laughing together and sometimes even crying together.

“That is our way and likewise we will also respect Sarawak’s cultures and social stands,” he said.

Orikasa is currently on a three-day official visit to the state where his main itinerary is to present the Japan Foreign Minister’s Commendation Award to Japan-Malaysia Association in Sarawak coordinator Kazue Sakai in recognition of her continuous efforts to promote mutual understanding and friendly relations between the two countries.