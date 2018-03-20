Longhouse leaders urged to be more discerning

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

SONG: Grassroots leaders here have been urged to be more discerning of their responsibilities to the people.

In this regard, they should know how to plan and properly manage development initiatives proposed by the government for the people through them.

“For example, some longhouses that received government assistance have not shown any improvement at all,” said Rural and Regional Development Deputy Minister Datuk Alexander Nanta Linggi at a people-leaders gathering in Rumah Kelau, Nanga Lijau, Batang Rajang near here on Sunday. The Kapit MP also reminded residents of the 24 longhouses under the leadership of Penghulu Lebun Andol (Song, Batang Rajang Hulu) against being influenced by the opposition’s claims.

“You can see for yourself the improvements brought by Barisan Nasional. It is not true that there has been no development as claimed by the opposition although admittedly, there are still many shortcomings we have to face,” he said. — Bernama