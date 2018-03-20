Lower monthly rental for three PPRs in Sandakan

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

SANDAKAN: The residents of three People’s Housing Projects (PPR) here will get to enjoy a lower monthly rental rate to ease their burden this year.

Chief Minister Tan Sri Musa Haji Aman said residents of PPR Muhibbah, PPR Taman Harmoni and PPR Taman Batu Sapi here will enjoy a lower rental rate compared to the previous rate starting this year.

“The previous monthly rental rate for Taman Muhibbah is between RM220 to RM245. I believe the monthly rental rate is high for lower income families who live mainly in PPR.

“Taking that into consideration, the federal government and state government have agreed to reduce the monthly rental to RM170 to ease the residents’ burden,” he said to reporters after the ‘Majlis Bersama Rakyat’ program held at the PPR Muhibbah hall yesterday.

There are 500 housing units at PPR Taman Muhibbah, 1,000 units at PPR Harmoni at Batu 2 and 180 units at PPR Batu Sapi.

A total of 406 units at PPR Taman Muhibbah are occupied while 94 units are still pending for potential residents.

Commenting on PPR Muhibbah, Musa said it was among the most beautiful People Housing Projects constructed by the government.

“This PPR Muhibbah located in Pekan Muhibbah Mile 12 is among the beautiful PPR constructed by the government. Therefore, the government hopes residents would not hesitate to enjoy the facilities provided along with the housing such as the mini hall playgrounds.

“However, residents must take care of all the facilities, keep the environment clean and live harmoniously with neighbours.

“Residents are also welcome to request if they need other facilities and inform the relevant authority and we will review it,” Musa said adding that he has given his allocation approval for fan installation inside the multipurpose hall of PPR Taman Muhibbah.

He said assisting lower income families through provision of PPR is one of the government’s efforts to help the people.

One of PPR Taman Muhibbah residents, Idris Abdullah, 56, described the reduced rate of the monthly rental proved that the government listened to the people at the PPR units who were facing the burden of paying the rent.

Another resident Damsah Binti Salim, 54, said that Musa, who is also Sungai Sibuya assemblyman, had implemented several development in the area, among others, providing good roads, mosques, shops and the police station.