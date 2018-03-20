Military pilot blamed by Russia for MH17 crash ‘kills himself’

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A Ukrainian military pilot blamed by Russia over the 2014 downing of Malaysian Airlines flight MH17 has killed himself, Ukrainian media reported.

According to the BBC, reports had said Capt Vladyslav Voloshyn shot himself at home in Mykolaiv, near the Black Sea.

A statement from Mykolaiv police on Facebook (in Ukrainian) described Voloshyn’s death as “suicide”, but it is being investigated under the “premeditated murder” section of Ukraine’s penal code.

A military service pistol was found at the scene and is now being examined by experts.

Voloshyn had flown 33 combat missions in a low-flying Su-25 ground attack jet against Russian-backed separatist rebels in eastern Ukraine, and had been granted a medal for bravery.

Recently the 29-year-old had been in charge of the Mykolaiv airport, after resigning from the air force. – Agencies