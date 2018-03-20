Najib to visit Sabah on Wednesday

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Mohd. Najib Tun Razak is expected to make a two-day visit to Sabah starting this Wednesday.

On Wednesday, Najib is expected to launch a new RTM television channel, sales of People’s Touch Programme and Biz Fair in Kota Kinabalu before visiting Kampung Pukak in Kiulu on Thursday to inspect an on-going new road construction to link Kiulu from Telipok to Rondogung in Ranau.

Yesterday, Chief Minister Tan Sri Musa Haji Aman visited Kampung Pukak to inspect the site and preparation is being made in Kiulu to welcome the Prime Minister’s visit to the village.

Musa was briefed by State Public Works Department director Datuk Ir. Amrullah Kamal.

About 5,000 Kiulu villagers are expected to attend.

Also present were State Secretary Tan Sri Sukarti Wakiman, Kiulu assemblyman Datuk Joniston Bangkuai, former Kiulu assemblyman Datuk Louis Rampas, who is also the chairman of Sabah Sports Board, and State Development Officer Datuk Ruji Haji Ubi.