‘No project can be done in a day’

KUCHING: Sarawakians must learn to be patient when it comes to the implementation of major projects, which would take time to materialise.

Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Masing stresses that the people should not expect any project ‘to be done in one day’.

“This is because planning takes time, so is the construction. Major projects in Sarawak such as the Coastal Highway, the second trunk road and the Light Rail Transit (LRT) will have similar schedules (to reach completion). We hope that it would not take us 35 years to complete our major infrastructure (projects) like our two major road projects.

“We hope that these (projects) could be completed within 10 years,” he told The Borneo Post here yesterday.

Masing, also the Minister of Infrastructure Development and Transportation, is currently leading a Sarawak delegation for a visit to the 42km Zhuhai-Macao bridge, which is scheduled for opening this July.

According to him, the idea for a bridge that would link Hong Kong Airport with Macao and Zhuhai on Mainland China was mooted back in 1983 – it took 35 years to materialise, beginning from the proposal stage up to completion, at a project cost of US$16 billion (RM64 billion).

Former deputy chief minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Dr George Chan, Assistant Minister of Coastal Road Datuk Julaihi Narawi, permanent secretary to Infrastructure Development and Transportation Ministry Datu Safri Zainuddin and several key personnel from the ministry are accompanying Masing on the visit.