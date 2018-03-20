No sweat as Adam, Wendy claim singles crowns at State Closed Championship

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: The men’s and women’s singles champions had the easiest of victories at the Sarawak Closed Badminton Championship at the Persatuan Badminton Bumiputra Negeri Sarawak (PBBS) hall in Semariang on Sunday.

In the men’s singles final, Adam Lau was declared the winner after twin brother Alfred conceded a walkover to concentrate on the men’s doubles. Owen Ting and Kelvin Jee Yap Yin were the beaten semi-finalists.

Adam and Alfred, however, lost 17-21, 14-21 to Owen Ting and Lai Zing Ning in the doubles final. The beaten semi-finalists were Vong Xiang Wei-Tan Hin Loke and Andy Ng-Kelvin Jee.

The men’s veteran doubles saw David Chuo and Wan Kian Hee beating brothers Dr Bustari Eddie and Zamahari Eddie 17-21, 21-18, 22-20 while beaten semi-finalists were Awang Ahmat-Irwan Dzulkarnain Hasbie and Ghazi Turkey-Kamil Ibrahim.

In the women’s singles final, Wendy Tan was given a walkover by Kashley Kho who had to fly to Kuala Lumpur after winning her semi-final. Siti Nursuhaiza and Gladys Tan were the beaten semi-finalists.

Wendy completed a double when she combined with Michelle Tan to beat Imanlainy Jose Tan-Noor Fazerra 21-7 21-13. The two pairs finishing joint third were Fateen Shahrizan Rizam-Hafizah Zulkipli and Fazanah Abd Taib-Wong Hui Ching.

The women’s veteran doubles title was won by Angie Lee Soo Hua-Jane Lim See Moi who beat Choo Mei Hung-Phua Foong Thin 21-12, 21-9.

Joint third were Nabillah Ahmad-Norhayati Kawi and Dayang Noraini-Jamilah Ahmad.

The total prize money for the tournament organised by PBBS was RM11,140 which included RM800, RM500, RM200 and RM50 for men and women’s singles champions, runners-up, beaten semi-finalists and beaten quarter-finalists.

PBBS deputy president Shaifulbahri Shukri, vice president Marzuki Mohammad Omar and Mias Indap of CS Sports Enterprise gave away the prizes.