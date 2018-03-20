Police have list of possible election troublemakers – Ahmad Zahid

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KUALA LUMPUR: The police have identified individuals and organisations with the potential to launch surprise last-minute attacks aimed at creating chaos during the 14th general election to be called soon, Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said today.

The Deputy Prime Minister said such an attack took place during the last general election when it was falsely alleged that 40,000 Bangladeshi nationals had been brought into the country as phantom voters.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also the Home Minister, said that in the run-up to the general election, the police had listed down the individuals and organisations who could cause trouble and the issues that could be used as potential ‘weapons’ to create chaos.

“I know there are people waiting to launch the last-minute attacks. We know who the individuals are. We have identified the blogs which may viral the issues. We have also identified the potential issues that can be used as the last-minute ‘bombs’,” he said at a meet-and-greet session with police personnel here.

Ahmad Zahid warned that action would be taken against any individual or organisation which launched the last-minute attacks.

He said the police had also identified the areas where trouble could break out.

“The police have also identified the potential flash spots. Do not try to challenge the police,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid also warned all political parties not to provoke the police by sparking trouble at any location during the election.

On the allegation about Bangladeshi phantom voters, he said that though it was proven to be false the allegation had influenced many and created a tense atmosphere during the last general election.

In a move to avoid a repeat of the situation, he had instructed the police to act within 24 hours against any quarters trying to do the same.

Ahmad Zahid advised all political parties to cooperate with the police to prevent any untoward incidents so as to allow for a trouble-free general election.

He also instructed the police to avoid using force during the general election but to engage the contesting political parties.

He reminded the police not to provoke any quarters and to always give priority to peace and public order in the course of their duty.

“Ensuring peace and public order is something invaluable. In operations, avoid using tear gas. Do not fire water cannons unless the situation really warrants it.

“In this regard, I hope the general election will be the most disciplined and trouble-free,” he said. – Bernama