Putera FC retain title again in Lawas thriller

LAWAS: Defending champion Putera FC remains the team to beat in Lawas after retaining the Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan Challenge Trophy for the fourth consecutive year.

But the result was no certainty as they had to endure a nail-biting match against Siang Siang FC in the final at Lawas Stadium in Banting on Saturday.

The steady hands and calm nerves of the Putera goalkeeper enabled the team to edge Siang Siang 4-2 in the penalty shoot-out following a 1-1 deadlock after regulation and extra time.

The champion took home RM5,000 while the runner-up pocketed RM 3,000. Mevec FC and Meriting Villa, who were joint-third, received RM1,000 each.

Awang Tengah, who is also Deputy Chief Minister and Minister of Industrial and Entrepreneur Development, was at the stadium to watch the final.

Siang Siang rocked the defending champion by scoring in the 18th minute but the lead was cancelled by Putera in the 46th minute.

Siang controlled the game and had a solid defence as the game progressed but luck was not with them in the penalty shoot-out, with the first attempt saved and the fourth attempt wheezing above the top post..

Also present to watch the game were Lawas MP and Deputy Minister of Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism Datuk Henry Sum Agong, Limbang Resident Ahmad Denny Fauzi, Lawas District Officer Hussaini Hakim, organising chairman and Lawas councilor Liaw Ho Peng, competition secretary Joselly Pengiran and Putera FC manager Aji Kadir Bayan.

The tournament attracted 13 teams.