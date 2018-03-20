Saratok needs major political change – PBB insider

KUCHING: The Saratok parliamentary constituency needs a major political change to prevent it from lagging in socio-political development that is fast taking place.

As such, a source from a PBB inner circle believes that it is now opportune for the BN candidate for Saratok in the upcoming 14th general election (GE14) to be from PBB, as the party is stable and focussed on developing the state.

“Insofar as Saratok is concerned, there must be a major political change so that major development can take place that will benefit the people.

“As of now, there is just too much politicking among PDP leaders and incumbent Tan Sri William Mawan that hinders progress, especially in Krian which has been under Ali Biju of PKR. And because it is under the opposition, development is very slow and the people, especially the younger generation, are getting very restless.

“So, the only way is to let PBB take over the (Krian) seat as the two other state constituencies (under Saratok) are already under PBB anyway; namely Kalaka and Kabong,” the source told The Borneo Post here yesterday.

The source reiterated that even though the Krian seat was initially allocated to the now-defunct SNAP and later to its offshoot PDP, the latter had not been stable which resulted in PDP losing the seat twice to PKR.

“So it’s high time that the seat be given to PBB to ensure that we catch up with whatever plans the government has put in place, especially in digital economy, which will leapfrog the state into a more progressive state, as we can no longer do things the conventional way,” said the source.

He agreed with Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg that the state BN should do way with putting up BN direct candidates in GE14.

“We in PBB stand firmly behind him. As such we hope that the candidate for Saratok in the upcoming GE14 will be from PBB,” he asserted.

When asked if Mawan should be given the chance to stand in Saratok as the BN candidate if he is endorsed by PBB, the source said: “We leave the issue of candidacy to the BN top leadership to decide. But what’s important is that both assemblymen of Kabong and Kalaka must be consulted”.

In GE13, Mawan won the Saratok seat with a majority of 2,081 votes in a three-cornered fight against PKR’s Ali Biju and an Independent candidate, Rosli Lek @ Abang Roselie Abang Paleng. Saratok has some 27,000 voters.

Meanwhile, when asked to comment on Mawan’s PBB membership claim, the source stressed that according to the PBB Constitution, anyone who wished to join the party must apply through the sub-branch, then to the branch and thereafter, his or her membership would be considered for approval by the supreme council.

“But in Tan Sri Mawan’s case, we have not heard which sub-branch or branch he has joined or applied to join. Perhaps he applied directly to the late chief minister Pehin Sri Adenan Satem,” he said, adding that anything is possible in politics.