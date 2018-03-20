Sarikei exponents dominate inaugural Kuching taekwondo tournament  

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Sarikei captured 27 gold, 11 silver and 19 bronze medals to emerge as overall champions of the 1st Kuching National Taekwondo Championship which ended at the MBKS Indoor Stadium, Pending on Sunday.

In second and third placings were Ling Ling Club Sarikei with 16-6-8 and Choi TKD Academy with 10-12-10.

Sarikei were so dominant that they swept the five categories contested in Sparring category where they bagged five golds and two bronzes in the Youth (16-18 years), four golds, three silvers and two bronzes in the Junior (13-15 years), three golds, two silvers and one bronze in the Junior (10-12 years), one gold, three silvers and four bronzes in the Junior (9 years and below) as well as four golds and one silver in the Open category.

In the Poomsae (pattern), Ling Ling Club took two golds and one bronze in the 9 Years and Below, three golds, two silvers and four bronzes in the 10-12 years, two golds, two silvers and one bronze in the 13-15 years, three golds in the 16-18 years while Miri’s Qinyi won two golds.

Meanwhile, in other categories, the Sarawak Taekwondo Association team collected three golds from the 16-18 years while Miri reaped two golds in the Open category.

More than 200 exponents from all over the country took part in the competition organised by the Sarawak Taekwondo Association and supported by the Malaysian Taekwondo Association.