Teenage girl killed in freak train accident

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

BEAUFORT: A 15-year-old girl was killed in a freak train accident near Stesen Batu 62 here yesterday afternoon.

Siti Intan Suraya Ambran was believed to have fallen off the train after her leg got caught on a piece of wood jutting out near the train track.

The accident happened about 1.40pm as the train was heading from Beaufort to Tenom.

District police chief DSP Azmir Abd Razak said the vicitm was a secondary school student from Tenom.

Initial investigations revealed that the girl was seated between two passenger coaches with her feet dangling out.

Her feet then got caught on a piece of wood near the track, causing her to fall off the train and hit her head on the ground.

She later succumbed to injuries caused by the fall.