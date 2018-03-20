ULM supports capture fisheries in HSS

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KANDANGAN, S Kalimantan: Lambung Mangkurat University (ULM) Banjarmasin supports the development of capture fisheries sector in South Hulu Sungai District (HSS), AntaranewsKalsel reported.

Head of HSS Fisheries Agency Saidinoor in Kandangan on Monday said ULM sent 70 fisheries students to help the community develop aquaculture technology as support.

According to Saidinoor, 70 students of ULM are incorporated in the Indonesian Capture Fishery Students Association (Himpatindo). They are performing community service activities from March 18 to 25 in Hakurung Village, North Daha Subdistrict.

“This activity is also an effort to increase public awareness of capture fisheries,” he said.

In addition, he said, to optimize the fishery resources in the village of Hakurung as well as foster a sense of sensitivity of students to care about the community.

Himpatindo has been trying to develop the world of Indonesian fishery through the development of science, technology, and art.

The effort, carried out by placing the catching fisheries students across Indonesia, as a pioneer of the emergence of ideas accompanied by concrete action.

They were welcomed by HSS Development Administration Assistant H Hubriansyah, Head of North Dana Subdistrict Lothvie Rahmani, Deputy Dean III of the Faculty of Fisheries and Marine Affairs of ULM.

Also present ULM lecturers, the rank of Fisheries Agency, ULM students and Secretary General Himpatindo Rahmat Rizalul Fikri Nasution from Riau University and other students.