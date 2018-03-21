22 detained for trying to exit Lahad Datu, Tawau illegally

Click to print (Opens in new window)

LAHAD DATU: The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) detained 19 individuals, believed to be illegal immigrants while patrolling at Tanjung Labian waters, around 3am on Monday.

MMEA district maritime director Lieutenant Commander Radzil Allexender Raphael in a statement yesterday said the illegal immigrants aged between one and 45 years old were picked up while trying to leave the country through an illegal path.

Radzil said a team of MMEA went for patrolling at the areas when they detected a boat heading towards the Philippines waters.

“MMEA personnel inspected the boat and found 19 individuals who failed to produce identification documents.

“All those illegal immigrants, comprising six men, five women and eight children were later brought to MMEA Felda Sahabat post for further investigation under the Immigration Act 1959/63,” he said, adding that the boat also did not have any registration number.

In the statement, Radzil said MMEA would continue to carry enforcement duties to curb illegal activities in Lahad Datu waters.

He added that any information could be channelled by contacting 089-885727 or MERS999 in the event of an emergency.

In Tawau, MMEA detained a speedboat skipper and two male passengers for trying to sneak out from the country illegally on Monday.

MMEA Director Captain Romli Hj Mustafa said the speedboat was detected by a patrol boat at about 7.39 pm in the waters of Simandalan Island.

Upon inspection, he said the boat was not registered and the two passengers failed to show any valid traveling documents while the skipper produced an expired Indonesian passport.

He said the three men aged between 38 to 53 years old were taken to the MMEA jetty and would be handed over to the Immigration Department for further action under the Immigration Act 1959/63.