30 divisions intact despite mass exodus – LDP

KOTA KINABALU: No official resignation letters from the 200 members whom ex-president Datuk Liew Vui Keong claimed to have left the party with him have been received, said a spokesperson for Liberal Democratic Party (LDP).

LDP secretary general Senator Datuk Yong Wui Chung said it is unclear who the 200 members were.

“There were only about 60 people who attended the press conference, and who were, most likely, not members of LDP, claimed Yong.

Yong said this in response to Liew’s announcement to quit LDP along with 200 members recently. Liew has been appointed as permanent chairman of Parti Warisan Sabah.

Although no resignation letters were received, Yong said Liew and 11 others who had announced their departure in the press conference would be taken off LDP’s membership list.

Apart from Liew, the other 10 individuals whose names will be taken off the LDP membership are Tiong King Kiong, Lee Hing Huat, Michael David Tsen, Lee Ching Seng, Foo Ken Hiung，Lee Chiew Fah，Tan Yong Kiat, Leong Kun Cheng, Wong Tze Fun and Lai Sweet Man.

“Everyone has different aspirations. We wish them luck,” he said.

Meanwhile, Yong said the 30 LDP divisions in the State had remained intact and were not affected by the mass exodus.

“We are currently preparing for the coming general election to ensure victory for all Barisan Nasional (BN) candidates,” he said.

He also clarified that only a few of the 13 party members who were suspended for three years since 2014 were divisional chairmen.