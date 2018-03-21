335.88 kilometers South Kalimantan River are mining holes

Click to print (Opens in new window)

BANJARMASIN, S Kalimantan: Spatial facts show that along 335.88 kilometers of rivers in the province of South Kalimantan have turned into pits, and that is really worrying for the conservation of water resources, AntaranewsKalsel reported.

This was expressed by the South Kalimantan Indonesian Forum for the Environment (Walhi) Executive Director Kisworo Dwi Cahyono in Banjarmasin on Tuesday while giving a presentation in the seminar “Save Nature For Water.”

In the seminar held by Hall of River (BWS) Region II Kalimantan, he revealed more than 5,600 kilometers of river in South Kalimantan pass by and come from the forest, especially tropical forest of Meratus Mountains.

Unfortunately, 41 percent of the Meratus forests and other forests in South Kalimantan are now where licensed mining, he said in the paper “Rescuing Water to Save Lives.”

Other spatial facts indicate that the karst area in South Kalimantan has reached 610,766 hectares. The area, 356,552 hectares are now burdened with mining permits.

Then the forests of South Kalimantan reached 984,791 hectares, and as many as 399,000 hectares of forest is currently also burdened with mining permits.

It also disclosed total mining permits in South Kalimantan is 1.2 million hectares or 33 percent of all 3.7 million hectares area of South Kalimantan, and a total permit of oil palm plantations of 618.7 thousand hectares or about 17 percent of South Kalimantan.

As a result of the mining sector is certainly pollute the river water as a source of life.

There has been a one-hectare landslide in Kintap Village, Tanah Laut, due to pits near the river. The events before Eid ul-Fitr proved that mine pollution contaminated the river water.

The one-day seminar was attended by 100 participants from environmentalists, students, academics, and representatives from various related institutions.