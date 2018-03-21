Abang Johari pays last respects to late Sabah minister

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg today paid his last respects to the late Sabah Resource Development and Information Technology Minister Datuk Siringan Gubat at Wisma Fook Lu Siew here.

The Chief Minister, accompanied by Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, the Minister of Tourism, Arts Culture, Youth and Sports proceeded to Wisma Fook Lu Siew upon arrival.

Abang Johari and his entourage is to attend an official event later in the evening here.

Siringan died of a heart attack at 10.57pm yesterday at a private hospital. He was 68. He leaves behind wife Datin Rozelind Gubat, four sons, a daughter and a grandchild.

Siringan, who was deputy president of the United Pasokmomogun Kadazandusun Murut Organisation (UPKO), will be buried on Saturday in Kampung Kinirasan, Ranau.

He was elected as the MP for Ranau in 2008 and as the state assemblyman for Paginatan in 2013.