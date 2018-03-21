Sarawak 

Abundant supply of bubuk in Miri

Mohamad Abdullah

The abundant supply of bubuk at Kampung Batu Satu Lutong Wet Market.

 

Fishermen landing their bubuk catch.

 

MIRI: There is an abundant supply of krill shrimps (bubuk) in Miri today, as spotted by The Borneo Post early this morning.

Tonnes of bubuk were caught and landed along the waters of Miri from Kuala Baram to Kuala Bakam.

Fresh bubuk were seen sold at the fishermen’s wet markets in Kampung Batu Satu Lutong, Kampung Luak, Miri and Kampung Kuala Bakam, Miri.

 

Most are sold between RM3 to RM5 per kilogramme.

Some ready-made dried shrimps are sold in packages costing between RM10 to RM15 while ‘Cincaluk’ are sold at RM10 per bottle.

