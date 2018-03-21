Ambulance thief sentenced to 15 months behind bars

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: A jobless man was sentenced to 15 months behind bars by the Magistrates’ Court here today for stealing an ambulance at the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) last month.

The accused Mohd Azhar Baking Abdullah pleaded guilty to the charge of stealing the vehicle belonging to a private hospital on Feb 20, this year at around 12.50pm.

Magistrate Zubaidah Sharkawi convicted him under Section 379A of the Penal Code and ordered the custodial sentence to be served immediately after the sentencing.

Azhar was initially warded at SGH, when he sneaked into the unattended vehicle that had just dropped off a patient, and fled the scene.

He spent almost an hour for ‘a joyride in the city’ before abandoning it at the roadside along Green Road and subsequently ran off into a nearby shopping mall.

He, however, found his way back to the hospital and was apprehended after being spotted at the compound.

During the investigation, he admitted to the police that he wanted to ‘borrow’ the car to go back home.