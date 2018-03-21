Catamaran a sub-business of tourism company, court told

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: The investigating officer of the catamaran tragedy told the Sessions Court here yesterday that the catamaran (boat), which capsized on its way to Mengalum Island in January last year, was not rented out to other tourism companies but a sub-business of the tourism company (Golden Sailing).

ASP Heryan Mohd Tahir, 37, during the examination-in-chief by deputy public prosecutor Nartiah F. Mirchelle Sambatan, said that based on his investigation, the catamaran was not only used by Chau Nature company but also by another company, namely Mr Impression.

“Did you investigate whether it is true that Chau Nature company had rented a white boat with a licence JP 6717/2/P, owned by Golden Sailing as stated by Alex Lo Tze Lin in his police report?” asked Nartiah.

Heryan answered, “Investigation found that it (the boat) was not rented because Chau Nature company was not the only one which had used Golden Sailing’s boat but Mr Impression had also used the same boat.”

“From the boat usage it is easier for me to say as a sub-business. (Tourists) from Chau Nature and Mr Impression were handed over to Golden Sailing.”

Heryan, the 38th witness, was testifying before Sessions Court judge Noor Hafizah Mohd Salim in the trial involving the catamaran ferrying tourists from China that capsized on its way to Mengalum Island last year.

Three persons, Sharezza Salian, 25, the skipper; together with Leong Vin Jee, 44, the operation manager of Golden Sailing travel company and Chung Ket Siew @ Chung Siaw Ping, 64, who was the owner of Golden Sailing travel company, face up to 10 charges involving the catamaran which sank on its way to Pulau Mengalum in January 28, 2017.

They claimed trial to the charges which were read to them on March 16, 2017.

The trio were charged separately with causing hurt to 20 passengers, all from China aged between 17 and 50, by taking the boat to the sea so negligently as to endanger human life or the personal safety of others. The alleged offence was framed under Section 337 of the Penal Code.

Sharezza, Leong and Chung were also alleged to have negligently caused the death of four China nationals, including two women, aged between 27 and 49, but not amounting to culpable homicide. The charges were framed under Section 304A of the Penal Code.

Sharezza and Leong also face two joint charges of failure to keep on the passenger boat the appropriate safety equipment at all times and for embarking the passengers at Kampung Tanjung Aru Lama jetty here, which is not a designated landing point.

The alleged offences were framed under Rule 16 of the Ports and Harbours (Sabah Licensed Small Ships) Regulations 2008 and Rule 13 of the Ports and Harbours (Ports, Harbours and Dues) Regulations 2008, respectively.

Meanwhile, Leong and his mother, Chung, were jointly accused of failing to keep the boat licence on the passenger boat at all times, which was charged under Rule 9 of the Ports and Harbours (Sabah Licensed Small Ships) Regulations 2008.

Chung is also alleged to have employed Sharezza as the skipper of the boat without altering and reporting the particulars of the skipper to the nearest licensing authority, an offence framed under Rule 13 of the Ports and Harbours (Sabah Licensed Small Ships) Regulations 2008.

All of the alleged offences were committed at Kampung Tanjung Aru Lama jetty, a travel company in Asia City here and the waters off the coast of Mengalum Island here between 9.15am and 11am on January 28, 2017.

To a question by Nartiah, Heryan explained that investigation on the catamaran boat was initially made under the Police Enquiry Paper (KEP) for missing boat report, which was carried out by the Pulau Gaya police station.

After victims of the catamaran tragedy were saved and some bodies found, the police began to investigate the case under Sudden Death Report (SDR), he added.

Then, upon receiving statements from the witnesses and based on the postmortem results, the case was then investigated under Section 304A of the Penal Code for negligence leading to death.

To another question by Nartiah, he also said that there was no other report of a sinking boat on the day of the incident (January 28, 2017) aside from the catamaran.

Leong and Chung are defended by counsel Edward Paul and Elffie Johnny while Sharezza is defended by counsel Benazir Japiril Bandaran from the National Legal Aid Foundation (NLAF).

DPP Nartiah appeared together with DPP Nurun Nazifah Muhammad Iyen from the Malaysia Maritime Enforcement Agency. The trial will continue on April 2.