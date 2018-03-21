Circuit Court for Matunggong to commence in April

Click to print (Opens in new window)

MATUNGGONG: The Circuit Court that has been established here will commence in April, said Matunggong assemblyman Datuk Jelani Hamdan.

According to him for starters, there will be hearings twice a month, and the services of a Commissioner for Oaths will also be available to residents at the Matunggong sub-district office starting April.

“The Circuit Court for Matunggong was approved by the Chief Judge of Sabah and Sarawak, Tan Sri Richard Malanjum, during his visit to the Matunggong sub-district office and the Native Court here,” he said.

Jelani added that he had forwarded the proposal for the Circuit Court to Malanjum who duly approved it. Previously, Matunggong was serviced by a mobile court.

With the availability of a Circuit Court, many cases, especially those involving late registration of birth certificates, small claims, land matters and traffic cases, can be resolved promptly, he said.

In the past, all these cases were heard at the Kudat Magistrate’s Court, Jelani said, adding that the decision as to where the Circuit Court will preside had yet to be made.