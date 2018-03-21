Developers ordered to pay for late delivery, rectify defects

Click to print (Opens in new window)

SIBU: The Sarawak Housing Purchaser Claims Tribunal today directed two developers to pay three house buyers a total of RM145,981.86 for late delivery of the properties.

The tribunal also directed a developer to rectify any defects to a claimant’s house and it must be done according to the standard of the Ministry of Local Government and Housing.

In the first case, Tribunal president Peter Lim ordered one of the developers to pay claimant Yek Mee Houng RM114,181.86 within 45 days for late delivery of her apartment.

In the second case, a developer was told to repair any defects to claimant Ho Kee Lee’s double storey corner terraced house within 30 days.

Ho had complained that the house started leaking since she moved into the house.

The third and the fourth claimants involved the same developer. The developer was directed to pay RM19,800 to third claimant Nyulang Lassa for delaying handing over of the property for 57 months. He has to make the payment within 45 days.

Then, the same developer was directed to pay RM12,000 to fourth claimant Bahtiah Ibrahim for the late handing over of property.

Both Bahtiah and the developer had agreed that the payment would be split into two payments (RM6,000 each) within three months.

Also in the tribunal panel hearing were Alhadi Ibrahim and Robert Elone Sireng.