Duo fail in last bids to quash death sentences

KOTA KINABALU: A man from Penang and a woman from China failed in their last bids at the Federal Court here yesterday to have their death sentences quashed for drugs trafficking convictions at the Federal Court here yesterday.

The five-member panel chaired by Justice of Malaysia Tun Raus Sharif, who sat together with Chief Judge of Malaya Tan Sri Wira Datuk Seri Ahmad Hj Maarop and Justices Tan Sri Datuk Zainun Ali, Tan Sri Dato’ Sri Azahar Mohamed and Tan Sri Dato’ Wira Aziah Ali, unanimously affirmed the convictions and sentences of Lai Yam Huat, 29, and Yu Jing, 27, after they held that there was no reason to disturb with the lower court’s decisions.

Lai, defended by counsel Ram Singh, was sentenced to death by the High Court here after finding him guilty of trafficking in 7,537grams of syabu at Terminal One of the Kota Kinabalu International Airport (KKIA) on November 9, 2011.

Then on September 19, 2016, the Court of Appeal upheld the High Court’s decision on Lai.

Meanwhile, Yu Jing, represented by counsel Hamid Ismail, was found guilty by the High Court here on October 15, 2015 and was sentenced to death for trafficking in 3,492 grams of syabu at the Customs Department office of passengers check-point branch at Terminal Two of the KKIA on June 22, 2014.

The Court of Appeal had affirmed the death sentence of Yu Jing on November 29, 2016.