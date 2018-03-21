Elderly BR1M recipients grateful for cash aid

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: Elderly folks who received the 1Malaysia People’s Aid (BR1M) in Putatan near here yesterday were grinning from ear to ear upon receiving the cash aid from Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Yahya Hussin.

Octogenarian Taip Jaafar, when met by Bernama, expressed gratitude to the government for its unwavering support in helping elderly folks.

The 85-year-old man was among 2,600 recipients in the Putatan constituency who benefi ted from the cash aid.

“I am very happy and thankful to the government for being sensitive to our plight, especially for an elderly person like me. I don’t know what else to say.

“All I can say is I am really happy that I have received this cash aid from the government because it means a lot to me,” he said.

Meanwhile, another octogenarian, Mary Chin Ka Phin, from Petagas said although BR1M might be a small amount to some, the cash aid, nevertheless, meant a lot to her because she could use the money to buy essential daily needs.

The 83-year-old also disclosed that it was not her first time receiving such cash aid from the government.

“I truly appreciate the government’s efforts and commitment in providing continuous assistance to the people. The government has never neglected people like me,” she noted.

Another recipient, Chan Chui, 40, from Kepayan Ridge said the BR1M voucher would help ease his financial burden and at the same time, he was very thankful for the government’s concern in assisting low income groups.