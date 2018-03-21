Foreign student suffers head injuries in attack

Click to print (Opens in new window)

MIRI: A 23-year-old foreign student at a private university here was injured in the head in an apparent attack by two other foreign students in Senadin on Saturday.

Miri police chief ACP Lim Meng Seah, in a statement here today, said the incident occurred around 6am on March 17.

“While the victim was sleeping in his room, two foreign students went to his house and called on the victim.

“The victim then came down to see the two, and while they were talking, the two suddenly attacked the victim along with one other foreign student,” he said.

Lim added that the motive behind the attack was still unknown but investigation is underway.

“The victim was injured in the head and received treatment at a private clinic here,” he added.

Police are investigating the case under Section 324 of the Penal Code for causing grievous hurt.