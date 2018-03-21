Nation 

Fuel prices for week March 22-28

KUCHING: Domestic Trade, Co-operatives and Consumerism Ministry (KPDNKK) has released fuel prices for the week starting March 22  to March 28.

All prices are to go up by two sen. RON97 price will be priced at  RM2.47 per litre, while RON95 will be priced at RM2.20 per litre.

Diesel price will be RM2.18 per litre.

These prices will come into effect at 12:01am on March 22 and will last until March 28.

The information was posted on KPDNKK’s official Twitter and Facebook accounts.

 

