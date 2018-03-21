Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Leadership is a choice, not a rank, and those chosen to lead should take the opportunity to do it well.

In her closing speech at the Sarawak Headmasters Conference (SHMC) 2018, State Education Director Rakayah Madon emphasised that great leaders would never sacrifice the people to save the numbers.

“They would sooner sacrifice the numbers to save the people,” she said.

She told participants of the conference that as leaders, they need to be able to listen to criticism from their people and then they can decide where to lead them.

“You have to be able to learn from it.”

The leader must be able to care for their people and practice mindfulness, such as leading by example.

Rakayah also reminded that failure is not a threat, but a lesson on how not to fail the same way next time.

A total of 508 headmasters from the Southern Zone attended the three-day conference. Additionally, there were 10 district education officers and 10 school improvement partners in attendance.

Also present at the closing was Ministry of Education, Science and Technological Research Sarawak Deputy Permanent Secretary Dr Abdul Rahman Deen.