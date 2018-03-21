Man allegedly hits wife over finished prepaid credit – Marudi police

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

MIRI : Marudi police arrested a 29-year-old man on Tuesday for allegedly hitting his wife after his handphone’s prepaid credit ran out, in an incident reported in Long Tabing, Tinjar.

Marudi police chief DSP Gabriel Risut, in a statement here today, said the suspect was rounded up at the longhouse after his 38-year-old wife lodged a police report on the incident.

It is learnt that on March 5 at about 11am, the victim had asked from the suspect to use his handphone to make a call.

“After she finished talking on the handphone, she then handed it over to the suspect.

“The suspect then checked the prepaid balance and found out that it has ran out of prepaid credit causing him to lose his temper,” Gabriel said.

The suspect also told the victim to pay back the prepaid amount she had used.

“The victim walked away and went straight into the river to bathe, but the suspect followed her.

“He then hit the victim in her eye, waist and thigh,” he added.