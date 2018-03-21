Man killed, wife and daughter injured in accident

Click to print (Opens in new window)

TUARAN: A man was killed while his wife and daughter were injured after the Ford Ranger vehicle they were travelling in hit the Telipok Ria roundabout in Telipok early yesterday morning.

Thong Chung Wai, 59, died in the 4.13am incident, while his wife and daughter are being treated at the Tuaran hospital and reported to be in stable condition.

Tuaran police chief DSP Dzulbaharin bin Hj Ismail said Thong was believed to have lost control of the wheel and knocked the roundabout before it flipped a couple of times and landed on its side in the middle of the road.

“The driver was pinned to his seat and fire and rescue personnel from Tuaran were called to help to free the victim.

“Unfortunately, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics,” he said yesterday.

Dzulbaharin said both the victim’s wife and daughter sustained injuries and were taken to hospital by ambulance.

Police investigation revealed that the Ford Ranger was heading to Sandakan from Kota Kinabalu when the incident happened.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Meanwhile, State Fire and Rescue Services Department public relations officer Superintendent Mohd Affendy Ramin said six fire and rescue personnel from the Tuaran fire station rushed to the scene upon receiving a distress call at 4.29am.

“Two passengers were taken to hospital upon our arrival.

“A rescue operation was immediately carried out to free the driver who was pinned at the driver’s seat.

“The victim was however pronounced dead by paramedics and the body was handed to the police for further action,” he said, adding that the operation ended at 5.35am.