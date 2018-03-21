Missing boy found dead in river

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

TAMBUNAN: A 10-year-old boy who was reported missing and feared drowned after falling into the Marang Kik River, along Jalan Skim Purutan, here on Monday, was found dead yesterday morning.

The body of Nathneal Liocember Herman was found about 100 meters from where he was first reported missing around 6.58pm on March 19.

State Fire and Rescue Services Department public relations officer Superintendent Mohd Affendy Ramin said the victim was pulled out from the river by divers around 6am.

The body was handed to the police for further action, he said.

Nathneal was reported missing when he fell into the river during a picnic with family on Monday.

A search and rescue operation was carried out and involved the fire and rescue personnel from the scuba unit, police and family members.