More Chinese investors keen to network in Sabah – MCCC

KOTA KINABALU: More and more Chinese investors are realizing the potential in Sabah and are keen to establish network with local entrepreneurs, said Malaysia-China Chamber of Commerce (MCCC) Sabah branch president Datuk Frankie Liew.

He said the chamber had been actively promoting mutual visits and business matching activities for the past few years with the aim to facilitate collaboration and spur the economy of Sabah and China.

“After years of hard work, many Chinese investors are realizing the potential and favourable conditions of Sabah.

“Many of them are currently in talks with local entrepreneurs,” he said during his trip to China recently.

Liew visited Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Zhuhai, Dongguan, Hong Kong and other parts of China from March 12 to 16 where he met with local chambers of commerce, entrepreneurs and even toured several manufacturing plants.

He said the trip was a fruitful one as many of the Chinese business leaders had not visited or heard of Sabah before.

“These leaders are keen to have MCCC Sabah branch as their facilitator in matching them with ideal partners in Sabah.”

He said the chamber welcomed more business delegations to the State, adding that they could organize business matching, dialogue or even visits to development projects for Chinese investors.