Pakatan Harapan admits seeking foreign media assistance

KUALA LUMPUR: Pakatan Harapan yesterday admitted having sought the assistance of foreign media to raise matters associated with 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), a strategic development company of the government.

Its chairman and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) chairman, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, claimed that the pact was forced to do so because the local media did not report on such matters.

He spoke to reporters at the Parliament building.

PPBM president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, PKR president Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail and DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng were also present at the press conference.

Dr Mahathir was asked to comment on the statement by PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang on March 17 that Pakatan Harapan had solicited foreign intervention to topple the Barisan Nasional government and that it was a cowardly political move. — Bernama