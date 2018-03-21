Police inspector claims trial to murdering girlfriend

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: A police inspector charged with murdering his girlfriend claimed trial in the High Court here today.

The accused Mohammad Sohffian Abu Hassan nodded his head when the charge was read by a court interpreter before Judge Stephen Chung.

He is facing a charge under Section 302 of the Penal Code, which provides a mandatory death sentence upon conviction.

The offence was allegedly committed at Kampung Kakai in Serian on May 21 last year at around 3.15pm.

It was reported that accused, who is based in Belaga, had shot dead the 33-year-old deceased and fled from the scene in a police car.

He was later said to have informed the police on his location and was arrested in front of Emart in Matang.

The deceased was also two-month pregnant.

A weapon and bullets believed to have been used in the incident was also confiscated as exhibits.

The case was fixed for further mention on April 4.

Sohffian is being further remanded in prison pending the disposal of the case as the alleged offence is non-bailable.

Lawyer Abdul Rahman Mohd Hazmi represented Sohffian while DPP Mohamad Fillany Siji appeared for the prosecution.