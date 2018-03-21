Prince Harry, Markle choose lemon elderflower cake for wedding

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

LONDON: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have chosen pastry chef Claire Ptak, owner of celebrated London bakery Violet, to make a lemon elderflower cake for their upcoming wedding, Kensington Palace announced Tuesday.

“Prince Harry and Ms. Markle have asked Ms. Ptak to create a lemon elderflower cake to incorporate the bright flavours of spring,” it said in a statement.

“It will be covered with buttercream and decorated with fresh flowers.”

The couple were “very much looking forward to sharing this cake with their wedding guests,” it said.

California-raised Ptak is a food writer and stylist, recipe developer and consultant, as well as the owner of the small Violet bakery in east London.

She started the business as a stall on trendy Broadway Market, before opening her cafe nearby in 2010 with a focus on using high quality, seasonal and organic ingredients.

“I can’t tell you how delighted I am to be chosen to make Prince Harry and Ms. Markle?s wedding cake,” she said in the statement.

“Knowing that they really share the same values as I do about food provenance, sustainability, seasonality and most importantly flavour, makes this the most exciting event to be a part of.”

Fellow American Markle, a former actress, used to run her own lifestyle website, and previously interviewed Ptak for her blog.

She and Prince Harry will marry at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, a residence of Queen Elizabeth II’s located west of London, on May 19. – AFP