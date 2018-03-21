Rules for train passengers after freak accident – Pairin

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Joseph Pairin Kitingan has vowed to look thoroughly into the train accident which killed a 15-year-old girl near the station at Mile 62 en route to Tenom.

Pairin, who is also Infrastructure Development Minister, said the ministry would also come up with ways to ensure passengers understood the rules they should observe to prevent such an incident.

“For example, we do not want children to put their heads out of the windows, or sit at the outside of the carriage door with their feet dangling.

“There are a number of things we need to tighten up so that everybody will share the responsibility of ensuring safety and security on the train.”

He said this when asked to comment on the freak incident after representing Chief Minister Tan Sri Musa Aman in chairing the 26th meeting of Sabah Economic Development and Investment Authority (SEDIA) and presentating funds to small and medium industries and bumiputera start-ups here yesterday.

To another question, Pairin said the railway tracks were frequently maintained, adding that repairs were also carried out after heavy rain and landslide.

“We are currently thinking of alternative routes so that the train service can be safer.”

He said what happened to the victim, Siti Intan Suraya Ambrana, a Form Three student of SMK Entabuan Tenom, was an unfortunate incident.

The victim had fallen off the moving train after her leg caught hold of a piece of wood jutting out near the railway track. The accident happened about 1.40pm on Monday as the train was heading to Tenom from Beaufort.

The girl was seated between two passenger coaches with her feet dangling out.

According to preliminary reports, Pairin said a guard on the train advised the girl to go inside the passenger coach but she refused.

He said the victim fell off the train when her leg caught hold of the piece of wood jutting out close to the track where there was a landslide recently.

He said part of the reason why the incident happened was due to negligence.

“We will look thoroughly into this case when we receive the detailed report.

“We need to find ways to ensure passengers know the rules they should follow to prevent such an incident.”