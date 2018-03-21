Sabah Resource Development and Information Technology Minister Siringan passes away at 68

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah has lost another state cabinet minister.

Minister of Resource Development and Information Technology Datuk Siringan Gubat passed away last night.

Siringan was 68.

He had complained of breathing difficulties and was rushed to a private hospital here where he breathed his last.

The Paginatan assemblyman suffered a heart attack in February last year.

On March 14, Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Tawfiq Abu Bakar Titingan, died at the age of 56.